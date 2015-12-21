The healthiest breakfasts and egg sandwiches you can order at 11 fast-food chains

Yes, you can get breakfast that’s nutritious (and filling!) at fast-food places like McDonald’s and Burger King.

And while starting every day with a hashbrown and a McGriddle is probably not a great idea, you don’t have to completely swear off the fast-food joints in your neighbourhood.

We’ve compiled a list of the healthiest fast-food breakfasts that will fill you up and keep you going all day long.

Pret A Manger -- Southwestern Breakfast Hot Wrap -- 330 calories I felt like a gringo If you're craving a hot breakfast, Pret A Manger has a few options, including this southwestern-style wrap, which has: 330 calories -- on the low side 18g of protein -- a hefty amount to strengthen muscles and fill you up 14g of fat -- on the higher side 40g of carbs -- roughly 14% of your daily allowance 710mg of sodium -- a little less than half your daily allowance; watch your snacks Taco Bell -- AM Grilled Taco, hold the bacon -- 200 calories Taco Bell website Taco Bell has very little we'd count as 'healthy' on its new breakfast menu, but the AM Grilled Taco wasn't too terrible. Order it without the bacon to avoid some extra fat and sodium: 230 calories -- not too high, not too low 11g of protein -- a good amount to strengthen muscles and fill you up 11g of fat -- not too high, not too low 15g of carbs -- pretty low 540mg of sodium -- on the higher side, but not a deal-breaker Chick-Fil-A -- Greek Yogurt Parfait -- 160 calories Chick-Fil-A The 'home of the original chicken sandwich' spiced up its menu last year, adding a smattering of healthy lunch and breakfast fare like this, which has: 160 calories -- pretty low; you might want to pair this with a hard-boiled egg or a piece of wheat toast 8g of protein -- on the lower side as far as breakfast items go, but a fair amount to strengthen muscles and fill you up 5g of fat -- pretty low 21g of carbs -- on the lower side 65mg of sodium -- very low Au Bon Pain -- Egg Whites, Cheddar & Avocado on a Skinny Wheat Bagel -- 310 calories Au Bon Pain A lot of Au Bon Pain's fare is grab n' go, but you can get a host of freshly-made foods too, including this delightful sandwich. The bagel is 'skinny' (in other words, it's more like toast than a bagel), but the creamy avocado and melted cheese keep it tasty. It shapes up at: 310 calories -- not too high, not too low 20g of protein -- a hefty amount to strengthen muscles and fill you up 17g of fat -- high, but some is from the healthy fats in the avocado 26g of carbs -- roughly 10% of your recommended daily allowance 610mg of sodium -- on the higher side

