The $2.25 Billion Healthscope Float Up 5% On The First Day Of Trade On The ASX

Australia’s second largest private hospital operator Healthscope gained more than $200 million on its market capitalisation on its first day listed on the ASX.

The float raised $2.25 billion after the private equity groups TPG and The Carlyle Group decided to return the company to the ASX after taking it private in 2010.

In early trade, the shares changed hands at $2.095, a discount to the strike price of $2.10, but at close were up 11 cents or 5% to $2.21.

The market capitalisation was up about $200 million to $3.8 billion.

The company has joined other providers in the health sector, seen as a growth industry because of Australia’s ageing population. These include Ramsay Health Care, a hospital and medical centre operator which is twice the size of Healthscope.

Healthscope, the biggest float since Aurizon in 2010, is expected to be inducted into the S&P/ASX 100 next quarter.

