This is the healthiest thing you can order at In-N-Out Burger

In-N-Out Burger may not be known for its health-food options, but we found one item that will work for those counting calories.

If you’re looking to live a carb-free life, here’s the perfect “protein style” burger on In-N-Out’s secret menu. It’s only 240 calories and tastes surprisingly good.

Story by Aly Weisman and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

