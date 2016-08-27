RANKED: These are the healthiest salad greens

Lydia Ramsey, Florence Fu
Artboard 13

When walking up to the salad bar, it’s often a struggle to decide which leafy greens to put in next to your croutons and tasty dressing.

Is there a type of lettuce that ranks above the rest, as far as nutrition goes?

We’ve got you covered. Drawing from the CDC’s rankings of “powerhouse foods,” as well as the nutritional breakdowns of the veggies, we compiled the best, most nutritional greens for your salads, ranked from worst to best. The more nutrition packed in per calorie, the better the vegetable ranked on the list.

Here’s the rundown.

10. Iceberg lettuce



9. Arugula



8. Kale



7. Radicchio



6. Endive



5. Romaine



4. Lettuce



3. Spinach



2. Chard



1. Watercress



