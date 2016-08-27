RANKED: These are the healthiest salad greens

When walking up to the salad bar, it’s often a struggle to decide which leafy greens to put in next to your croutons and tasty dressing.

Is there a type of lettuce that ranks above the rest, as far as nutrition goes?

We’ve got you covered. Drawing from the CDC’s rankings of “powerhouse foods,” as well as the nutritional breakdowns of the veggies, we compiled the best, most nutritional greens for your salads, ranked from worst to best. The more nutrition packed in per calorie, the better the vegetable ranked on the list.

Here’s the rundown.

10. Iceberg lettuce Florence Fu/Business Insider 9. Arugula Florence Fu/Business Insider 8. Kale Florence Fu/Business Insider 7. Radicchio Florence Fu/Business Insider 6. Endive Florence Fu/Business Insider 5. Romaine Florence Fu/Business Insider 4. Lettuce Florence Fu/Business Insider 3. Spinach Florence Fu/Business Insider 2. Chard Florence Fu/Business Insider 1. Watercress Florence Fu/Business Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.