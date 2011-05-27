The Five Healthiest Cities In America

Photo: mikebaird on flickr
The metropolitan area surrounding Minneapolis and St. Paul is the healthiest place in America, according to a new survey from the American College of Sports Medicine.The society ranked America’s 50 biggest metropolitan areas from most to least healthy, based on factors such as preventive health behaviours, levels of chronic disease conditions, health care access, and community resources and policies that support physical activity.
Cities that ranked highly on the 100-point scale tend to have more opportunities for healthy living, according to the report.
For example, a high proportion of land in Minneapolis is used as parkland, and there are more tennis courts, baseball diamonds, and golf courses per capita than in most cities.
Score: 67.6
Strengths include:
- Higher per cent physically active at least moderately
- Lower per cent obese
- Higher park-related expenditures per capita
Score: 67.7
Strengths include:
- Lower percentage of households below poverty level
- Higher per cent physically active at least moderately
- Higher per cent bicycling or walking to work
Score: 69.1
Strengths include:
- Higher per cent bicycling or walking to work
- Higher per cent of city land area as parkland
- Higher number of primary health care providers per capita
Score: 76.8
Strengths include:
- Higher percentage eating 5+ servings of fruits/vegetables per day
- Lower per cent currently smoking
- Higher level of state requirement for Physical Education classes
Score: 77.2
Strengths include:
- Lower per cent currently smoking
- Higher per cent of city land area as parkland
- More farmers' markets per capita
