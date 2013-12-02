Obama Administration Declares That It Has 'Met The Goal' Of Improving The Obamacare Site

The Obama administration is out with a progress report on HealthCare.gov, the federal health care website that it

pledged in late October would be fixed for the “vast majority” of usersby Nov. 30.

The report declares that it has “met” that goal, two months after the disastrous launch of the website.

“While we strive to innovate and improve our outreach and systems for reaching consumers, we believe we have met the goal of having a system that will work smoothly for the vast majority of users,” the progress report says.

Some key points from the report:

The site will now be able to support a maximum of 800,000 visitors per day, including a target of 50,000 concurrent visits.

The site is now online 90% of the time, according to the The Centres for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The “tech surge” that came to the site in late October has helped to fix 400-plus bugs and glitches on a “punch list.”

The average response time of the site is now less than one second, an improvement from about 8 seconds in late October.

Here are the charts showing the progress:

