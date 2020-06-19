Photos show healthcare workers visiting remote river communities in Brazil, as coronavirus cases grow at an alarming rate

- Brazil’s coronavirus cases are growing at an alarming rate and could soon reach up to 4,000 deaths per day.
- President Jair Bolsonaro has yet to impose a national lockdown or form a cohesive response, but local communities and healthcare workers are working to halt the spread of the virus.
- These photos show how healthcare workers have travelled by boat to remote river communities in order to test and monitor the health of residents.
Coronavirus cases and deaths are growing at a significant rate in Brazil, and experts speculate the country could surpass US numbers by July.
On both Tuesday and on Wednesday, Brazil recorded more than 30,000 new cases. The country has reported nearly one million total infections and at least 46,000 deaths – but many believe the real numbers are much higher. Despite these rates, President Jair Bolsonaro has repeatedly dismissed claims that the virus is a real threat, and has yet to impose lockdown orders or guidelines on how to combat the crisis.
The virus has hit indigenous communities and those living in remote locations near the Amazon nearly twice as hard as the rest of the country, Business Insider reported in late May. In many cases, the only way to reach hospitals in these locations is via boat or plane.
But local authorities and healthcare workers have been working to treat infections and halt the spread of the virus in these areas.
These photos show how healthcare workers have travelled to small river communities and towns in Marajo Island, located at the mouth of the Amazon River.
Brazil’s coronavirus rates are growing at an alarming rate, and communities located in remote areas have been more vulnerable to the spread of the disease.
Despite the fact that President Jair Bolsonaro has downplayed the threat of the pandemic, local authorities and healthcare workers have been working to treat infected people and halt the spread of the virus.
Here, healthcare workers are seen travelling by boat to riverside communities in the Marajoara region, located on the southwest island of Marajo at the mouth of the Amazon River.
Remote and indigenous communities in Brazil have been hit disproportionately hard —with a death rate that’s nearly two times as high as the rest of the country.
Because remote communities don’t have immediate access to hospitals, infected patients often need to travel via boat or plane to seek medical attention.
In this photo, healthcare workers carry a 79-year-old infected person onto a stretcher before transferring him to the nearest hospital via boat.
Healthcare workers have teamed up with local authorities to check passengers’ temperatures on the water, as well.
Here, a healthcare worker is seen riding in a boat alongside two passengers on Marajo Island.
In this photo, a healthcare worker reaches to check a passenger’s temperature in Melgaco bay, located southwest of Marajo Island.
Some residents in riverside communities don’t have access to electricity.
Healthcare workers arrive with a full case of medical supplies, including thermometers and coronavirus testing kits.
In this photo, a healthcare worker is seen taking the temperature of a small child.
Here, healthcare workers are seen checking up on an elderly patient.
And in this photo, a healthcare worker dressed in full personal protective equipment is seen checking the health of a baby.
In some cases, healthcare workers have travelled over an hour to reach remote locations.
Coronavirus infection rates have soared throughout Brazil in recent weeks, and researchers predict case counts and death rates could surpass the US by July.
The country’s health system has been overwhelmed, and President Bolsonaro has openly opposed social distancing measures and lockdown efforts.
In this photo, gravediggers in personal protective gear are seen carrying the body of someone who died from the virus on Marajo Island.
Researchers predict the country could soon reach up to 4,000 deaths a day.
One activist told CNN that the virus could become “a real genocide” for indigenous people in remote locations, and authorities fear that without intervention, the country could continue to experience a devastating case count and death rate.
So far, Brazil has recorded more than 955,000 cases and at least 46,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
