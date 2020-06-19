Photos show healthcare workers visiting remote river communities in Brazil, as coronavirus cases grow at an alarming rate

TARSO SARRAF/AFP via Getty Images Government health workers arrive with test kits as they visit riverside communities of the municipality of Melgaco to test them for COVID-19 coronavirus infections in the Marajoara region, located in the southwest of the island of Marajo, at the mouth of the Amazon River in the state of Para, Brazil, on May 23, 2020.

Brazil’s coronavirus cases are growing at an alarming rate and could soon reach up to 4,000 deaths per day.

President Jair Bolsonaro has yet to impose a national lockdown or form a cohesive response, but local communities and healthcare workers are working to halt the spread of the virus.

These photos show how healthcare workers have travelled by boat to remote river communities in order to test and monitor the health of residents.

Coronavirus cases and deaths are growing at a significant rate in Brazil, and experts speculate the country could surpass US numbers by July.

On both Tuesday and on Wednesday, Brazil recorded more than 30,000 new cases. The country has reported nearly one million total infections and at least 46,000 deaths – but many believe the real numbers are much higher. Despite these rates, President Jair Bolsonaro has repeatedly dismissed claims that the virus is a real threat, and has yet to impose lockdown orders or guidelines on how to combat the crisis.

The virus has hit indigenous communities and those living in remote locations near the Amazon nearly twice as hard as the rest of the country, Business Insider reported in late May. In many cases, the only way to reach hospitals in these locations is via boat or plane.

But local authorities and healthcare workers have been working to treat infections and halt the spread of the virus in these areas.

These photos show how healthcare workers have travelled to small river communities and towns in Marajo Island, located at the mouth of the Amazon River.

Brazil’s coronavirus rates are growing at an alarming rate, and communities located in remote areas have been more vulnerable to the spread of the disease.

TARSO SARRAF/AFP via Getty Images Government health workers visit riverside communities of the municipality of Melgaco to test them for COVID-19 coronavirus infections in the Marajoara region, located in the southwest of the island of Marajo, at the mouth of the Amazon River in the state of Para, Brazil, on May 23, 2020.

Despite the fact that President Jair Bolsonaro has downplayed the threat of the pandemic, local authorities and healthcare workers have been working to treat infected people and halt the spread of the virus.

TARSO SARRAF/AFP via Getty Images Health workers from the city of Melgaco ride a boat ambulance on their way back after visiting eight families that live without electricity in a small riverside community at the Quara river, amid concern over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in the southwest of Marajo Island, state of Para, Brazil, on June 9, 2020.

Here, healthcare workers are seen travelling by boat to riverside communities in the Marajoara region, located on the southwest island of Marajo at the mouth of the Amazon River.

TARSO SARRAF/AFP via Getty Images Government health workers arrive with test kits as they visit riverside communities of the municipality of Melgaco to test them for COVID-19 coronavirus infections in Marajoara in the state of Para, Brazil, on May 23, 2020.

Remote and indigenous communities in Brazil have been hit disproportionately hard —with a death rate that’s nearly two times as high as the rest of the country.

TARSO SARRAF/AFP via Getty Images Government health workers visit riverside communities of the municipality of Melgaco to test them for COVID-19 coronavirus infections in the Marajoara region, located in the southwest of the island of Marajo, at the mouth of the Amazon River in the state of Para, Brazil, on May 23, 2020.

Because remote communities don’t have immediate access to hospitals, infected patients often need to travel via boat or plane to seek medical attention.

TARSO SARRAF/AFP via Getty Images Government health workers arrive to visit riverside communities of the municipality of Melgaco to test them for COVID-19 coronavirus infections in the Marajoara region, located in the southwest of the island of Marajo, at the mouth of the Amazon River in the state of Para, Brazil, on May 23, 2020.

In this photo, healthcare workers carry a 79-year-old infected person onto a stretcher before transferring him to the nearest hospital via boat.

TARSO SARRAF/AFP via Getty Images Health personnel of a medical emergency response service carry Brazilian Eladio Lopes, 79, -infected with the new coronavirus- on a stretcher to be transferred on an ambulance boat from the community of Portel to a hospital in Breves, on Marajo island, Para state, Brazil, on May 25, 2020.

Healthcare workers have teamed up with local authorities to check passengers’ temperatures on the water, as well.

TARSO SARRAF/AFP via Getty Images A government medical worker, in a joint operation with military police, checks a passenger on a boat in the Melgaco bay, southwest of the island of Marajo, Para state, Brazil, on May 27, 2020. – People onboard small boats, ferries and ships on the river had their body temperature checked as authorities try to combat the new coronavirus.

Here, a healthcare worker is seen riding in a boat alongside two passengers on Marajo Island.

TARSO SARRAF/AFP via Getty Images Government health workers visit riverside communities of the municipality of Melgaco to test them for COVID-19 coronavirus infections in the Marajoara region, located in the southwest of the island of Marajo, at the mouth of the Amazon River in the state of Para, Brazil, on May 23, 2020

In this photo, a healthcare worker reaches to check a passenger’s temperature in Melgaco bay, located southwest of Marajo Island.

TARSO SARRAF/AFP via Getty Images A government medical worker, in a joint operation with military police, prepares to check a passenger on a boat in the Melgaco bay, southwest of the island of Marajo, Para state, Brazil, on May 27, 2020. – People onboard small boats, ferries and ships on the river had their body temperature checked as authorities try to combat the new coronavirus.

Some residents in riverside communities don’t have access to electricity.

TARSO SARRAF/AFP via Getty Images A government health worker arrives with a test kit as they visit riverside communities of the municipality of Melgaco to test them for COVID-19 coronavirus infections in the Marajoara region, located in the southwest of the island of Marajo, at the mouth of the Amazon River in the state of Para, Brazil, on May 23, 2020.

Healthcare workers arrive with a full case of medical supplies, including thermometers and coronavirus testing kits.

TARSO SARRAF/AFP via Getty Images Government health workers with test kits as they visit riverside communities of the municipality of Melgaco to test them for COVID-19 coronavirus infections in the Marajoara region, located in the southwest of the island of Marajo, at the mouth of the Amazon River in the state of Para, Brazil, on May 23, 2020.

In this photo, a healthcare worker is seen taking the temperature of a small child.

TARSO SARRAF/AFP via Getty Images Government health workers visit riverside communities of the municipality of Melgaco to test them for COVID-19 coronavirus infections in the Marajoara region, located in the southwest of the island of Marajo, at the mouth of the Amazon River in the state of Para, Brazil, on May 23, 2020.

Here, healthcare workers are seen checking up on an elderly patient.

TARSO SARRAF/AFP via Getty Images Government health workers visit an elderly patient as they visit riverside communities of the municipality of Melgaco to test them for COVID-19 coronavirus infections in the Marajoara region, located in the southwest of the island of Marajo, at the mouth of the Amazon River in the state of Para, Brazil, on May 23, 2020.

And in this photo, a healthcare worker dressed in full personal protective equipment is seen checking the health of a baby.

TARSO SARRAF/AFP via Getty Images Government health workers visit riverside communities of the municipality of Melgaco to test them for COVID-19 coronavirus infections in the Marajoara region, located in the southwest of the island of Marajo, at the mouth of the Amazon River in the state of Para, Brazil, on May 23, 2020.

In some cases, healthcare workers have travelled over an hour to reach remote locations.

TARSO SARRAF/AFP via Getty Images A government health worker arrives to visit riverside communities of the municipality of Melgaco to test them for COVID-19 coronavirus infections in the Marajoara region, located in the southwest of the island of Marajo, at the mouth of the Amazon River in the state of Para, Brazil, on May 23, 2020.

Coronavirus infection rates have soared throughout Brazil in recent weeks, and researchers predict case counts and death rates could surpass the US by July.

TARSO SARRAF/AFP via Getty Images Government health workers visit riverside communities of the municipality of Melgaco to test them for COVID-19 coronavirus infections in the Marajoara region, located in the southwest of the island of Marajo, at the mouth of the Amazon River in the state of Para, Brazil, on May 23, 2020.

The country’s health system has been overwhelmed, and President Bolsonaro has openly opposed social distancing measures and lockdown efforts.

TARSO SARRAF/AFP via Getty Images Government health workers visit riverside communities of the municipality of Melgaco to test them for COVID-19 coronavirus infections in the Marajoara region, located in the southwest of the island of Marajo, at the mouth of the Amazon River in the state of Para, Brazil, on May 23, 2020.

In this photo, gravediggers in personal protective gear are seen carrying the body of someone who died from the virus on Marajo Island.

ARSO SARRAF/AFP via Getty Images Gravediggers wearing protective clothing carry the coffin of a victim of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 for its burial at the Recanto da Paz Municipal Cemetery in the city of Breves, southwest of Marajo Island, an island at the mouth of the Amazon River in the Brazilian state of Para, on May 30, 2020.

Researchers predict the country could soon reach up to 4,000 deaths a day.

TARSO SARRAF/AFP via Getty Images Government health workers take the temperature of a patient as they visit riverside communities of the municipality of Melgaco to test them for COVID-19 coronavirus infections in the Marajoara region, located in the southwest of the island of Marajo, at the mouth of the Amazon River in the state of Para, Brazil, on May 23, 2020.

One activist told CNN that the virus could become “a real genocide” for indigenous people in remote locations, and authorities fear that without intervention, the country could continue to experience a devastating case count and death rate.

TARSO SARRAF/AFP via Getty Images Government health workers arrive to visit riverside communities of the municipality of Melgaco to test them for COVID-19 coronavirus infections in the Marajoara region, located in the southwest of the island of Marajo, at the mouth of the Amazon River in the state of Para, Brazil, on May 23, 2020.

So far, Brazil has recorded more than 955,000 cases and at least 46,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Reuters Activists of the NGO Rio de Paz in protective gear dig graves on Copacabana beach to symbolise the dead from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during a demonstration in Rio de Janeiro

