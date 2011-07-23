Healthcare Takeovers Targets: Express Scripts Buys Medco

(List compiled by Becca Lipman)



The two largest US pharmacy benefit managers are combining forces: Express Scripts (ESRX) will buy Medco Health Solution (MHS) for about $29 billion.

This is big news. Healthcare prices are sky high, and these companies largely exist for the purpose of securing discounts from pharmaceutical companies and administering benefits to health insurance companies. “Combined, they handled more than 1.7 billion prescriptions in 2010 and reported almost $110 billion in revenue,” reported the New York Times.

When combined the companies expect to save over $1 billion in cost savings. Furthermore, “analysts say these companies are expected to benefit from the health-care overhaul law, which will bring millions of Americans under insurance coverage,” according to Nathalie Tadena and Lauren Pollock of Marketwatch.

Medco has been a takeover target for Express Scripts since it lost out on acquiring Caremark Rx in 2007. Express Scripts will own 59% of the combined company.

Interested in researching this takeover bid further? Below we list the 10 largest healthcare companies (by market cap) rumoured to be takeover targets. To access the complete list of takeover targets, click here.

List sorted by market cap.

1. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK): Drug Manufacturers Industry. Market cap of $112.49B. Current price at $43.89. Takeover/LBO rumour sourced from Minyanville. Relatively low correlation to the market (beta = 0.61), which may be appealing to risk averse investors. The stock has gained 26.3% over the last year.

2. Amgen Inc. (AMGN): Biotechnology Industry. Market cap of $51.59B. Current price at $55.49. Takeover/LBO rumour sourced from Seeking Alpha: Rougemont. Relatively low correlation to the market (beta = 0.47), which may be appealing to risk averse investors. The stock has gained 4.09% over the last year.

3. Celgene Corporation (CELG): Biotechnology Industry. Market cap of $28.46B. Current price at $61.49. Takeover/LBO rumour sourced from Minyanville. Relatively low correlation to the market (beta = 0.6), which may be appealing to risk averse investors. The stock has gained 17.49% over the last year.

4. Biogen Idec Inc. (BIIB): Biotechnology Industry. Market cap of $25.52B. Current price at $105.62. Takeover/LBO rumour sourced from Minyanville. Relatively low correlation to the market (beta = 0.75), which may be appealing to risk averse investors. The stock has gained 88.04% over the last year.

5. Shire plc (SHPGY): Drug Manufacturers Industry. Market cap of $19.01B. Current price at $101.44. Takeover/LBO rumour sourced from Minyanville. The stock has had a good month, gaining 12.61%.

6. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX): Drug Manufacturers Industry. Market cap of $10.54B. Current price at $51.17. Takeover/LBO rumour sourced from Minyanville. Relatively low correlation to the market (beta = 0.61), which may be appealing to risk averse investors. The stock has had a good month, gaining 11.6%.

7. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN): Drug Manufacturers Industry. Market cap of $10.44B. Current price at $56.77. Takeover/LBO rumour sourced from Minyanville. Exhibiting strong upside momentum–currently trading 16.35% above its SMA20, 18.71% above its SMA50, and 29.66% above its SMA200. The stock has had a couple of great days, gaining 10.73% over the last week.

8. Hospira Inc. (HSP): Drug Delivery Industry. Market cap of $8.99B. Current price at $53.61. Takeover/LBO rumour sourced from Seeking Alpha: Rougemont. Relatively low correlation to the market (beta = 0.7), which may be appealing to risk averse investors. The stock has lost 6.88% over the last year.

9. Dendreon Corp. (DNDN): Biotechnology Industry. Market cap of $5.71B. Current price at $39.13. Takeover/LBO rumour sourced from Minyanville. The stock is a short squeeze candidate, with a short float at 10.97% (equivalent to 5.75 days of average volume). The stock has gained 17.37% over the last year.

10. Coventry Health Care Inc. (CVH): Health Care Plans Industry. Market cap of $5.46B. Current price at $36.82. Takeover/LBO rumour sourced from Bloomberg Businessweek. The stock has gained 93.69% over the last year.

