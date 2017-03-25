Healthcare stocks that benefitted from Obamacare spike after 'Trumpcare' vote gets pulled

Akin Oyedele

Shares of some healthcare providers that have benefitted from the Affordable Care Act jumped on Friday after the GOP pulled a vote in Congress on its replacement.

The move was made after a one-day postponement as it became clear that there would not be enough votes to pass the bill that would repeal and replace Obamacare.

HCA Holdings finished the trading session up 3%, gaining sharply right after news reports of the canceled vote crossed around 3:30 p:

Screen Shot 2017 03 24 at 4.04.51 PMInvesting.com

Tenet Healthcare, which runs over 450 outpatient facilities, also jumped:

Screen Shot 2017 03 24 at 4.06.57 PMInvesting.com

So did Centene:

Screen Shot 2017 03 24 at 4.10.49 PMInvesting.com

Universal Health Services, which manages hospitals and clinics, also rallied:

Screen Shot 2017 03 24 at 4.12.19 PMInvesting.com

All these stocks sold off sharply after President Donald Trump was elected in November.

The main indexes also spiked after Republican congressional leaders pulled the vote. The S&P 500 ultimately settled little changed, down 0.06%.

NOW WATCH: 7 mega-billionaires who made a fortune last year

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.