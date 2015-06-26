The Supreme Court has saved Obamacare and healthcare stocks are ripping higher

The Supreme Court has saved Obamacare and now healthcare stocks are ripping higher.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 to uphold a key provision of the Affordable Care Act, the Obama administration’s major legislative accomplish.

Following the news, shares of healthcare companies including Tenet Healthcare, Community Health, Universal Health, and HCA Holdings were surging.

Tenet shares were up as much as 9%, while Community and HCA both saw shares rise as much as 10%. Universal stock was up 6% following the ruling.

Here’s the quick pop in these stocks in early trade on Thursday.

