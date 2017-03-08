Healthcare stocks slide after the GOP releases its plan to repeal Obamacare

Healthcare stocks are down after House Republicans rolled out their new healthcare plan, called the

American Health Care Act (AHCA), to replace Obamacare or the Affordable Care Act (ACA) on Monday.

The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund which tracks the sector’s performance is down 0.7% at 9:56 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

In contrast to the general index, healthcare stocks have had a relatively bumpy ride since the election — underperforming the S&P 500 index from the election until January 1 but have recorded the second-best sectoral gains since then.

Here’s a rundown of the biggest losers among healthcare stocks on Tuesday at 9:53am ET:

Tenet Healthcare: -3% @ $20.18

HCA Holdings: -0.5% @ $US87.38

Universal Health Services: -1.3% @ $124.98

Lifepoint Hospitals: -0.1% @ $64.75

United Health Group: -0.1% @ $168.58

Aetna is outperforming its peers, trading up 0.4% at $131.86 per share.

