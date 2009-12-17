Healthcare Stocks On Fire As Investors Wake Up And realise Healthcare "Reform" Is A Giant Sellout

Howard Dean said on CNBC this morning that it would be a good move for investors to buy health insurance stocks if the so-called “reform” passes, implying the whole thing was becoming a gigantic giveaway to entrenches business.



Well, too late.

Investors picked up on that a while ago.

Bespoke points out that several healthcare-related ETFs have been on fire. Here’s just one, the Health Care Providers (IHF) ETF.

Just think, there were some people who sold their shares, say, in late September and early October, because they actually thought that our government would turn the screws to huge, private companies. Ha!

