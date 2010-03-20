Healthcare Stocks Climb Ahead Of Obamacare Vote

Some of this morning’s biggest gainers on the S&P 500 include health care plan providers, who ultimately stand to profit from mandatory insurance requirements in the healthcare reform measure.



Take a look at these gains:

Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH): $34.39 / +2.38%

CIGNA Corp (CI): $36.58 / +2.06%

Aetna Inc (AET): $33.85 / +1.84%

Coventry Health Care Inc (CVH): $26.26 / +1.82%

Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC): $5.75 / +1.59%

WellPoint Inc (WLP): $64.83 / +1.58%

Below, a chart of YTD performance of the above stocks.

Photo: Google Finance

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.