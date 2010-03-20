Healthcare Stocks Climb Ahead Of Obamacare Vote

Some of this morning’s biggest gainers on the S&P 500 include health care plan providers, who ultimately stand to profit from mandatory insurance requirements in the healthcare reform measure.
Take a look at these gains:
- Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH): $34.39 / +2.38%
- CIGNA Corp (CI): $36.58 / +2.06%
- Aetna Inc (AET): $33.85 / +1.84%
- Coventry Health Care Inc (CVH): $26.26 / +1.82%
- Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC): $5.75 / +1.59%
- WellPoint Inc (WLP): $64.83 / +1.58%
Below, a chart of YTD performance of the above stocks.
Photo: Google Finance
