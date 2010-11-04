The Democrats In DC Will Be Forced To Make A Politically Brutal Vote On Healthcare

Expect a lot of “I voted for it before I voted against it…” type of comments from politicians in the near future.



It’s clear that the GOP wants to bring healthcare reform repeal to a vote in DC ASAP. This probably won’t happen in the Senate, where they are still the minority party, but Boehner will bring it up quickly in the House, as he’s signalling this morning.

Every Democrat who voted for it now faces a potentially brutal vote, because they have to vote for it again if they’re going to be consistent, despite the apparent uber-unpopularity of it so much.

That’ll be awkward, and potentially set up more Dem losses in 2012.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.