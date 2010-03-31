Your Health Insurer's Next Move: Tell You To Take A Hike To A Mexican Hospital

Gus Lubin
mexico hospital

Healthcare reform won’t stop people from going to Thailand for a boob job or Mexico for a hip replacement.

Actually, it means that you might have to.

The Medical Tourism Association predicts increased use of international treatment among insurers, as expanded coverage pushes up costs.

“Companies could not bear the cost of health insurance as it is, and they certainly won’t be able to once cost skyrockets,” said association CEO John Edelheit.

Indeed, major insurers like Aetna have already launched medical tourism pilot programs, so they can cover you while also saving a buck.

But getting sent abroad for treatment isn’t so bad.

Edelheit predicted a growing trend of medical tourism to Europe, along with continued improvement to hospitals worldwide.

Major insurance providers have launched medical tourism pilot programs

Source: Deloitte

States have recently tried to pass laws that promote medical tourism

Source: Deloitte

Medical tourism slowed during the recession as people declined elective procedures, but it will pick up again in 2010

Source: Deloitte

U.S. outbound patient flow is expected to grow by 35% yearly

Source: Deloitte

That means more U.S. spending abroad

Source: Deloitte

And far greater lost domestic spending -- because our cost of treatment would is higher

Source: Deloitte

39% of Americans would consider treatment abroad

Source: Deloitte

Immigrants are most likely to consider medical tourism. So are younger generations and men.

Source: Deloitte

Look how much money you can save

Source: Deloitte

Hot destinations: Bumrungrad Hospital, Thailand

Thailand sees nearly 1.5 million medical tourists each year, for treatment at 30% of U.S. cost.

Bumrungrad is the largest private hospital in Southeast Asia. It recently made medical tourism its focus.

Source: Deloitte

Hot destination: Apollo Hospitals, India

Nearly half a million medical tourists go to India each year, for treatment at 20% of U.S. cost.

Apollo Hospital is the largest private health care provider in Asia. It has partnered with John Hopkins on recent heart disease studies.

Source: Deloitte

Hot destination: National Cancer centre, Singapore

Singapore sees nearly half a million medical tourists each year, for treatment at 35% of U.S. cost.

The National Cancer centre offers state-of-the-art cancer treatment, often in advance of what is legal in the U.S.

Source: Deloitte

Hot destination: Ivo Pitanguy Clinic, Brazil

Brazil is a near destination for Americans, with treatment at 40-50% of U.S. cost.

The Ivo Pitanguy clinic is on the cutting edge of cosmetic treatment.

Source: Deloitte

CIMA Hospitals, Costa Rica

Costa Rica is a prime destination for Americans who want cosmetic and dental surgery at 30-40% of U.S. cost.

CIMA Hospitals is affiliated with and integrated as a teaching college with Baylor University's medical school.

Source: Deloitte

American Hospital, U.A.E.

The Gulf States have an impressive 38 JCI-certified hospitals. The American Hospital in Dubai is one of the first and largest.

Source: Deloitte

Christus Muguerza Alta Especialidad Hospital, Mexico

Mexico sees many U.S. visitors for dental and cosmetic surgery at 25-35% of U.S. cost.

The Christus Muguerza Alta Especialidad Hospital in Monterrey is internationally certified for treatment in almost all fields. It is one of 3 JCI-accredited hospitals in Mexico.

Source: Deloitte

