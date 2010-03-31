Your Health Insurer's Next Move: Tell You To Take A Hike To A Mexican Hospital

Healthcare reform won’t stop people from going to Thailand for a boob job or Mexico for a hip replacement.



Actually, it means that you might have to.

The Medical Tourism Association predicts increased use of international treatment among insurers, as expanded coverage pushes up costs.

“Companies could not bear the cost of health insurance as it is, and they certainly won’t be able to once cost skyrockets,” said association CEO John Edelheit.

Indeed, major insurers like Aetna have already launched medical tourism pilot programs, so they can cover you while also saving a buck.

But getting sent abroad for treatment isn’t so bad.

Edelheit predicted a growing trend of medical tourism to Europe, along with continued improvement to hospitals worldwide.

What You Need To Know About America’s New Healthcare Provider >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.