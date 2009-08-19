Healthcare Protesters Are No Match For Barney Frank

So Drudge is linking to this Fox Boston clip of Barney Frank’s healthcare townhall, and apparently we’re supposed to be shocked (!) that the outspoken Congressman yelled back at his protesters. But we really like it. Politics notwithstanding, the obnoxious chanters are no match for the sharp-witted Congressman, who somehow combines meanness with likability.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.