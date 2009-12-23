Jersey Shore Residents Freaked Out By New Tax On Fake Tanning

now contains a 10% tax on indoor tanning.



Owners are worried. They say they’ll lose customers if they have to raise prices.

“These taxes go against what our president said he was going to do — not taxing anyone who makes less than $250,000. All of these taxes hit the majority of people,” one tanning salon owner tells KY3 News.

Also, they say, the tax targets women – one third of whom visit tanning beds before they turn 30.

Still, many others support the tax. “It will cost the government more money to care for these people who tanned decades ago,” said Dr. Raffaele Pennela, a dermatologist for St. John’s Health System.

But don’t worry, cash strapped indoor tanners. The tax only applies to cancer-causing fake n’ baking. Spray Tanning is exempt.

Read more at KY3 News >

