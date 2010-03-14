Healthcare Crunch Time: Here's Why The Next Few Days Are Going To Be Crazy

Photo: US Navy
Where do we stand on healthcare reform?It’s still a coinflip.
POLITICO has attained a memo sent to Representatives from Rep. Christopher Van Hollen which lays out the madness that will be the next few days.
Here’s a few points:
- The latest CBO budget scoring — a requisite for any vote — could come any day. Probably no later than Monday.
- The bill will go to the rules committee
- A 72-hour clock will start.
- Vote will happen as soon as Friday, possibly Saturday.
This is also pretty interesting, directly from memo:
Finally, I encourage you to study the final attached slide (#14) and give some thought to what your plan is post-vote, especially during Easter Work Period. If your Member is a yes, or might be a yes, I would lay the groundwork for some events to highlight the reforms that will quickly become law – no more doughnut hole, dependent children covered until 26, insurance access for those with pre-existing conditions, etc.
In other words: we’re gonna pass this thing, and then Democrats must IMMEDIATELY begin explaining their vote, and digging out from their hole.
