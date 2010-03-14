Healthcare Crunch Time: Here's Why The Next Few Days Are Going To Be Crazy

Photo: US Navy

Where do we stand on healthcare reform?It’s still a coinflip.



POLITICO has attained a memo sent to Representatives from Rep. Christopher Van Hollen which lays out the madness that will be the next few days.

Here’s a few points:

The latest CBO budget scoring — a requisite for any vote — could come any day. Probably no later than Monday.

The bill will go to the rules committee

A 72-hour clock will start.

Vote will happen as soon as Friday, possibly Saturday.

This is also pretty interesting, directly from memo:

Finally, I encourage you to study the final attached slide (#14) and give some thought to what your plan is post-vote, especially during Easter Work Period. If your Member is a yes, or might be a yes, I would lay the groundwork for some events to highlight the reforms that will quickly become law – no more doughnut hole, dependent children covered until 26, insurance access for those with pre-existing conditions, etc.

In other words: we’re gonna pass this thing, and then Democrats must IMMEDIATELY begin explaining their vote, and digging out from their hole.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.