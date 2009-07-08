Healthcare? Climate? Stimulus?

Politicians may wish away constraints on spending money, but they certainly understand restraints on political capital.



The question hovering over Washington — not just the White House, but Congress too — is what big issues will require a big jolt of political capital. Or, which of the above will be put on the back burner, so that the others have a chance of living?

Our guess is that maybe one of the above happens, maybe two, but definitely not all three.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.