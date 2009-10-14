Healthcare Bill Passes Committee WITH Support From Sen. Jay Rockefeller

Joe Weisenthal
coal miner tbi

Max Baucus’s version of healthcare reform has just passed the Senate Finance Committee. That was expected, though the support from Olympia Snowe was a big event.

But the real story now is that the bill has support from Democrat Jay Rockefeller of West Virginia.

Rockefeller had previous stood in opposition o the bill, because hsaid it would raise taxes on so-called “gold-plated” employer-based health-insurance. Why was this a problem for him? Because these programs are popular with unionized workers… like the type who work in coalmines in West Virginia.

Shares of health insurers are taking a hit. Aetna (AET) is down 3%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.