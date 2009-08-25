Healthcare Bill Includes $10 Billion Earmarked For Union Retirees

Based on this Detroit News report, it sounds like at least one healthcare reform bill includes a big fat gift to the UAW:



The United Auto Workers is urging its members to back efforts in Congress to reform health care coverage, citing a provision that includes $10 billion to defray the medical costs of union members and others in reitrees.

The bill, approved by a House committee late last month, includes Section 164, a reinsurance program for retirees, according to a summary of the bill from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office. It sets aside $10 billion to establish a temporary reinsurance program to provide reimbursement to participating employment-based plans for part of the cost of providing health benefits to retirees age 55-64 and their families. A Senate version has nearly identical language.

The UAW says the language doesn’t just apply to the UAW, but also to steelworkers and muni unions. As political favours go, that makes it a little more palatable. Still, stories like this don’t help reform efforts, since opponents can latch onto them and blow them all out of proportion, even if $10 billion is pretty tiny by the standards of the healthcare system.

