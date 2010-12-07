What Are The Two Things Healthcare And College Tuition Have In Common?

A breakdown of historical CPI data reveals something striking: There are two industries that absolutely standout for relentless, above-trend inflation: Healthcare and college tuition.
What do they have in common? Massive levels of government intervention, huge barriers to entry, and only the vaguest notion of actual, free markets.
Photo: Doug Short
Photo: Doug Short
