What Are The Two Things Healthcare And College Tuition Have In Common?

Joe Weisenthal

A breakdown of historical CPI data reveals something striking: There are two industries that absolutely standout for relentless, above-trend inflation: Healthcare and college tuition.

What do they have in common? Massive levels of government intervention, huge barriers to entry, and only the vaguest notion of actual, free markets.

From DShort.com:

inflation

Photo: Doug Short

And

inflation

Photo: Doug Short

