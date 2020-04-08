More than 700 health workers tested positive for COVID-19 at one Michigan hospital. At another, 1,500 are out with coronavirus symptoms.

Mic Smith/AP Hospital workers in South Carolina providing coronavirus tests.

At least 734 medical workers at Henry Ford Health System have tested positive for COVID-19, the hospital’s chief clinical officer, Dr. Adnan Munkara, announced Monday.

The health workers who have tested positive for the virus make up just over 2% of the hospital system’s 31,600 employees.

However, Munkara emphasised that are likely many more workers who have the novel virus because only 2,500 employees have been tested.

Nurses and doctors have been forced to re-use face masks and other medical equipment putting them at higher risk of contracting the novel coronavirus – or even dying from COVID-19.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Hundreds of health workers with a large integrated hospital system in Michigan have tested positive for the coronavirus, the hospital’s chief clinical officer, Dr. Adnan Munkara, announced Monday.

Munkara confirmed in a conference call with the press that at least 734 medical workers with the Henry Ford Health System had COVID-19, the Bridge magazine reported. Munkara noted that the number of confirmed cases among its staff made up just 2.1% of the hospital system’s 31,600 employees since the health care provider began tracking cases on March 12.

“We have tested nearly 2,500 team members across our organisation, the majority of whom have tested negative,” Munkarah said in a statement to Detroit Free Press, noting that some workers may have also contracted the virus in the community.

“If we are to test the whole population, you are going to see large numbers of people who are testing positive,” Munkarah had reportedly said at a conference call with reporters Monday afternoon. “Testing positive is just a measure of how contagious this virus is.”

However, there are likely many more COVID-19 cases as the hospital only tested about 2,500 employees – which means that approximately 29% of the staff tested had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our team members are our greatest asset and their health and safety is a top priority as we continue to respond to this pandemic,” Munkarah said in the statement to the Bridge, adding that “we know we are not immune to potential exposure and we remain grateful for the courage and dedication of our entire team.”

The Henry Ford Health System is not the only health care provider to see a surge among its hospital staff. Another Michigan hospital system called Beaumont health announced that about 1,500 of its staff, including 500 nurses, have been unable to work due to coronavirus symptoms, the Free Press reported.

Frontline healthcare workers face a greater risk of infection as they struggle for protective supplies

The news comes after health workers across the nation made clamorous calls for more personal protective equipment (PPE) like face masks, medical gowns, and gloves. As the coronavirus began sweeping across the country, Americans began panic-buying the medical equipment to protect themselves, contributing to nationwide shortages hat prompted price-gouging, bidding wars between states, and a black market for the critical medical gear.

With hospital supplies of PPE running critically low, nurses and doctors on the frontlines of battling the coronavirus have been forced to re-use face masks and other medical equipment putting them at higher risk of contracting the virus – or even dying from COVID-19.

“Unfortunately, I think we’re going to see more health care worker deaths,” from a lack of protective equipment, said Jamie Brown, a critical care nurse at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo and president of the Michigan Nurses Association told Bridge. “We’re also going to see more health care workers out of work because they’re sick.”

Michigan currently has over 17,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus – the third-highest caseload in the US, according to data from John Hopkins University. During a news briefing on Saturday, White House coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx said that projections showed that Detroit, Michigan would likely see the peak of its coronavirus outbreak this week, along with New York City and New Orleans.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was one of several governors to ask the federal government for more medical equipment critical to treating the COVID-19, like ventilators and PPE, warning that the state’s hospitals were overwhelmed and struggling with the shortage of PPE.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.