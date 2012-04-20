13 Health Gimmicks You Can Stop Wasting Money On

Coconut water may be nature's version of Gatorade but some brands have already caught fire for over-hyping its nutrient content.

Vita Coco agreed to settle a $10 million class action lawsuit over an independent study that showed the drinks didn't pack near as many electrolytes as advertisements implied.

Some coconut water is also loaded with added sugar, which will do nothing to help your waistline.

Alternative: Pick up your own young green coconuts on the cheap from an Asian produce market. Just crack them open with a cleaver and pop in a straw.