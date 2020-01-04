Insider brought 13 experts into our studios to debunk 100 health-related myths, ranging from weight loss to pregnancy

Jack Houston

  • From pregnancy myths to cutting gluten out of your diet to lose weight, the world is full of misconceptions about health and well being.
  • In 2019, we brought thirteen experts into our studios to debunk one-hundred health-related myths.
  • Going gluten-free won’t help you lose weight, and can be a huge marketing ploy and eating cheese before bed doesn’t cause nightmares.
Watch the full marathon of episodes above.

Sleep 00:45 Exercise 14:49 Pregnancy 23:53 Weight Loss 44:02 Mental Health 01:01:08

