The Paleo Diet, made famous by star athletes like LeBron James, is risky for most people

Sam Rega

Despite being ranked at the bottom of the U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Overall Diets List,” the Paleo Diet remains a popular option among athletes and exercise fanatics.

Registered dietitian & exercise physiologist Samantha Heller says proceed with caution when opting for this high protein diet. The risks may not be worth the potential rewards.

