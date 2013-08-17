ANSWERED: Your 20 Biggest Health Questions

Nothing changes faster these days than science and medical advice.

That’s why, when it comes to your general health, it’s hard to know what information is right, wrong, and somewhere in between.

To find some of the most common health questions that people have, we turned to a book called “Your Health: What Works, What Doesn’t” published by Reader’s Digest in June 2010.

The book consulted dozens of experts and culled through hundreds of studies to bring readers a definitive answer to controversial questions about diet, fitness, disease, and medicine.

We’ve supplemented these answers with our own research to present a bottom line.

Keep in mind that new research continuously changes our understanding of “good and bad” health advice. We’ve done our best to provide answers based on the most current scientific evidence.

