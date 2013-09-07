Health Minister Tanya Plibersek Is The Latest Labor MP To Admit Defeat

Photo: Getty Images

Tanya Plibersek has become the latest Labor minister to concede the party will lose tonight’s election.

“It’s just a matter of the size of the [Coalition] victory,” Plibersek said on ABC News 24.

Earlier this evening former defence minister Steven Smith said it was simply a matter of holding onto as many seats as possible.

Plibersek, the member for Sydney, is the federal health minister.

Exit polls show Labor is set for a landslide defeat, and could lose more than 20 seats to give the LNP a comfortable majority.

