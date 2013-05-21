Health Insurers Are Trying To Track The Junk Food You Buy At Grocery Stores – Report

Flickr / SFP579Technology is driving consumers to track, record, and share loads of personal information.



Whether it be via fitness trackers, heart rate monitors, grocery and restaurant loyalty cards, or check-ins, people are sharing more personal data today than they ever have before.

But now it sounds like hospitals, insurers, and grocery stores want to team up to find correlations between what people buy and their health risks, Michael Carney of PandoDaily reports.

A sales rep for a data co-location and analytics startup, who preferred to remain anonymous, told Carney that those entities are looking to better manage risk and create more fleshed out profiles of a person’s health risks.

Theoretically, that means an insurance firm could charge you more for coverage if it finds out that you only buy junk food, and haven’t eaten a salad in months.

