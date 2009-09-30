Health Insurers Use Healthcare Reform As A Marketing Gimmick

Seniors, beware.



A health insurance mailer to seniors obtained by Talking Points Memo exploits fears over healthcare reform, warning of “new” reductions in Medicare benefits imposed by Congress.

TPM: It announces: “IMPORTANT: NEW MEDICARE CHANGES.” And continues:

“Your Medicare benefits have been reduced by Congress due to increases in your Deductibles and ‘Part A’ Co-Insurance payment. Now, Medicare pays less of your health care cost and you are responsible for the unpaid balance.”

At the end of the mailer is a come-on to call a local insurance agent and, presumably, buy some new coverage to protect against the changes. Very crafty.

Read the whole thing here.

