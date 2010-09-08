Health Insurers Already Jacking Up Your Premiums To Compensate For Obamacare

POLITICO is reporting this morning that there are actually a few Congressmen out there, mostly in very liberal districts, who are running on Obamacare as being among their accomplishments.



But for the most part, few Democrats are inclined to bring up the program on the campaign trail.

And this kind of thing may be why.

WSJ:

Aetna Inc., some BlueCross BlueShield plans and other smaller carriers have asked for premium increases of between 1% and 9% to pay for extra benefits required under the law, according to filings with state regulators.

…

Many carriers also are seeking additional rate increases that they say they need to cover rising medical costs. As a result, some consumers could face total premium increases of more than 20%.

This is of course pure red meat for the small business/Chamber of Commerce types who insist that it’s regulatory uncertainty (etc.) that’s keeping them from investing (an argument we’re sceptical of, though we don’t doubt that the healthcare system is a yoke on American businesses.

Skipping ahead, this is really a prelude to more government control of the healthcare system. As Obamacare fails to reign in costs, the most likely result will be even more centralization (rather than repeal).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.