Health Insurer Cover-More Is Set To List On The ASX Before The End Of The Year

Travel insurance broker Cover-More could list on the ASX before Christmas, looking to raise $600 million to $700 million from the initial public offering.

The Financial Reviews reports the insurance provider has met with Asian investors last week and is due to talk to local fund managers on Monday.

Investor sources have told The Fin Crescent Capital Partners, the company’s biggest investor, is expected to make a full exit at the sell.

