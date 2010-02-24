Health Insurance Companies Get Rocked As White House Aims To End Anti-Trust Exemption

Tenet (THC) isn’t the only company getting slammed today.

Shares of CIGNA Corp. (CI) are down nearly 2% to $32.77,



Also tanking are Aetna Inc. (AET), which is down 1.9% to $28.80 a share, and Humana Inc. (HUM), also down 1.9% to $46.95 a share.

Why? Well, generally because the market is down.

But according to MSNBC’s Chuck Todd on Twitter, press secretary Robert Gibbs just declared Obama’s desire to end the anti-trust exemption for health insurance companies, as part of Obamacare 2.0. Watch out.

