Fauci and public health experts are sounding the alarms about another coronavirus surge after Americans travelled for the Thanksgiving holiday

Alex Edelman / AFP via Getty Images Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, in Washington DC on September 23, 2020.

Health officials are telling Americans to expect another spike in the number of coronavirus cases as people return from their Thanksgiving holiday travels.

“We might see a surge superimposed upon that surge we’re already in,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Fauci joins a legion of health officials also warning of a surge in the coming weeks.

“It is going to get worse over the next several weeks,” President Trump’s Surgeon General Jerome Adams said Sunday on Fox News.

Health experts are warning about another coronavirus surge in the coming weeks after millions of people in the US travelled and gathered with family for the Thanksgiving holiday.

“What we expect, unfortunately, as we go for the next couple of weeks into December: that we might see a surge superimposed upon that surge we’re already in,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading coronavirus expert, said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

The United States has been experiencing a wave of surges in positive coronavirus cases, with multiple states hitting records and breaking all-time highs.

Now, as Americans return from their holiday break, there will likely be a surge on top of a surge, he warned.

“When I give that message, I don’t want to frighten people,” said Fauci, the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Fauci is not the only one sounding the alarms.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams supplemented Fauci’s remarks,also warning in a Fox News interview on Sunday of coming spikes.

“It is going to get worse over the next several weeks but the actions we take in the next several days will determine how bad it is,” Adams said.

Millions of people travelled this Thanksgiving despite warnings from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

For weeks leading up to Thanksgiving, Fauci and other health experts urged people to stay home. Multiple states tightened restrictions ahead of the holiday in an attempt to limit the spread of the virus.

It’s not yet clear how the Thanksgiving gatherings impacted the spread of the coronavirus, but health officials are telling Americans to expect spikes in positive cases.

“Because of the decisions and rationalizations people made to celebrate, we’re in for a very dark December,” one scientist told the Washington Post.

Health officials continue to ask Americans to participate in safety measures to limit the spread of the virus.

“It is not too late at all for us to do something about this,” Fauci said on “Meet the Press.” “Just continue to do the things â€” mitigate with masks, with distance, not having crowds or congregating settings.”

“We know we can do something about it, particularly now as we get into the colder season and as we approach the Christmas holidays,” Fauci added.

The coronavirus has infected more than 13.2 million people in the United States, according to the latest data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Of that, more than 266,000 Americans have died from it.

