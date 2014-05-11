Health Expert: We Don't Need Treasurers Promoting Smoking

Channel Nine screenshot.

Joe Hockey’s cigar smoking has attracted criticism from leading health experts who say the Treasurer’s actions are completely “contradictory” to the new tobacco taxes, and that he and his colleagues are “role models who should know better”.

The president of the Australian Council on Smoking and Health, Mike Daube, said: “Mr Hockey has done absolutely the right thing in raising the tobacco tax so it’s a shame he is spoiling that by inappropriate role modelling. He is happy to use the harms of smoking as a rationale for the tax so maybe he should give a bit more thought to his own example.”

The cigar faux pas comes only months after confirming a $5 billion tax hike on tobacco to be introduced over the next over four years.

“What Mr Hockey does in his private is his own business, but he is a public figure and we don’t need treasurers promoting smoking,” said Professor Daube.

