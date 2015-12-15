What not getting enough sleep does to your brain and body

Surrounding ourselves with screens comes with an unexpected side effect: We can’t sleep.
And our bodies and minds are suffering.
Whether it’s because we’re staying up to squeeze in a final episode of “Master of None” or scrolling through Facebook, nearly 40% of us get less than seven hours of sleep a night, according to a recent Gallup poll. And the CDC estimates that another 50-70 million Americans likely have a sleep disorder.
Here are eight horrible things that can happen if you don’t get enough sleep:
Samantha Lee/Business Insider
Additional reporting by Lauren F. Friedman.
NOW WATCH: Stop skating by on minimal sleep — these are the scary side effects of running on fumes
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.