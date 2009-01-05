Health Clubs Desperate For Members

Afraid of losing members to the recession, fitness centres are offering discounts and other perks to keep customers committed to their clubs well into the new year.



LA Times: Though health club owners and industry officials expect a traditional surge in January as customers make New Year’s resolutions to get in shape, they’re aware of the financial crunch ahead…

Heading into 2009, health clubs are breaking a sweat to attract new members. Gold’s Gym, for instance, started the new year with free services, including four days of on-site workout advice from experts…

Bodies in Motion plans on doubling or tripling its marketing budgets in the company’s 10 locations in California, spending as much as $4,500 per club, up from about $1,500, in hopes of nabbing those trying to fulfil their New Year’s resolutions…

Andrew Brook, the general manager of Equinox in Century City, said his club began providing free mini-massages and facials in December, resulting in two to three more appointments a day and bringing in an additional $600 to $700 a day.

