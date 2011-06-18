Obama Just Eliminated Health Care Waivers, Meaning 1,433 Companies Will Have To Pay

Gus Lubin
doctors obama

The White House announced late last night that it would end the health care waivers program.

The program exempted some employers from a requirement to offer at least $1.25 million worth of coverage annually.

Currently there are 1,433 employers who use the program, covering 3 million Americans, according to the LA Times. Starting in September they will have to offer coverage.

This follows a controversial report from McKinsey, which claimed that a bigger, more expensive Obamacare was coming next year and that Obama would attempt to extend coverage to all Americans. This report was disputed by economist Paul Krugman for a lack of specifics: however, this news seems to support the report.

