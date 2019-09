Health Care Thoughts: Quality Commission

PPACA (aka Obamacare) required a commission on health care quality. The interagency working group released a report late last week.

A PDF of the report is here.

Probably more comments after I read it in full.

Tom aka Rusty Rustbelt



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.