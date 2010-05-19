Austerity Anger Heads To France: Health Care Protest Shuts Down Paris Train Station

Photo: paulmcnally on twitter

Even without a deficit crisis, France is running out of money to pay for its generous social programs.95% of French anesthestists are striking today to demand a raise. Several thousands held a particularly annoying protest on the tracks of a major Parisian train station, which blocked trains for hours, according to Le Monde.



As the austerity bug hits France, paying for the world’s best health care system will be a major challenge. The country has tried for decades to reduce health care pay and benefits, and only succeeded in stirring up public outrage.

See Also: Guess Who’s Going To Get Pounded In A Greek Collapse

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.