Health Care Industry's Three favourite Lawmakers Are All Going To Vote For The Reform Bill

The Washington Post has put up a terrific graphic showing how Congressmen voted on the House health care bill in November and how they are expected to vote on the Senate bill.



Most people will likely pay attention to the undecided votes. The graphic also includes a bar showing how much money each member of Congress has received from the health care industry. Most people probably figure that receiving lots of money from the health care industry would make a lawmaker less likely to vote for the bill.

But is that true? We haven’t thoroughly crunched the numbers. But we did notice that the top three recipients of health care campaign cash are all Democrats, all voted for reform in November, and are all supporters of the current bill.

Charlie Rangel: $3,8687,249

Steny Hoyer: $3,293,409

Frank Pallone: $3,130,586

