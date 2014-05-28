Health Care CEOs Are Getting Paid More Than Wall Street CEOs

NEW YORK (AP) — Here’s a look at median CEO pay by industry last year, as calculated by executive pay research firm Equilar and The Associated Press.

For the fifth time in six years, health care CEOs got the most pay while CEOs at utility companies got the least.

— Health care: $US12.3 million, up 13%

— Financial: $US12 million, up 22%

— Industrial goods: $US10.8 million, up 7%

— Basic materials: $US10.5 million, up 7%

— All companies: $US10.5 million, up 9%

— Consumer goods: $US10.3 million, up 8%

— Technology: $US10.2 million, up 9%

— Services: $US10.2 million, down 3%

— Utilities: $US7.9 million, up 8%

