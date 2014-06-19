Health And Fitness Apps Are Exploding In Popularity -- Here's Who Is Using Them

Health and fitness apps are exploding these days.

Today, Flurry came out with some numbers that demonstrate just how huge the health and fitness app market is getting. Between December 2013 and June 2014, health and fitness apps grew 62 per cent in usage, compared to apps overall growing just 33 per cent.

As opposed to most apps, health and fitness apps by definition attract more usage. If you’re using a Jawbone or a Fitbit or even just MapMyFitness, chances are you’re going to check back in pretty frequently since the point of the app is to be consistently tracking your activity.

But while that first chart may not come as much of a surprise, what’s really interesting is Flurry’s analysis of who is actually using these health and fitness apps, what they call “Fitness Fanatics.” To figure out who these fanatics are, Flurry looked at more than 6,800 health and fitness iOS apps in a sample of 100,000 devices.

The results were pretty surprising — 62 per cent of these Fitness Fanatics were female, and 38 per cent were male. They then compared that with the numbers for app users in general — 48 per cent female and 52 per cent male — to get this chart:

At the same time that females are over-indexing on health and fitness apps, the 25-34 year-old age group also over-indexes at 41 per cent, and the 35-54 year-old group over-indexes at 47 per cent. Teens and millennials, on the other hand, aren’t too excited by health and fitness apps.

The last chart from Flurry looks at the habits of these users to see which groups of people are loving health and fitness apps. Not surprisingly, sports fans are way more into them than social network enthusiasts.

