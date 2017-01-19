A Tech startup spent £3 million transforming its office with a cinema, ice cave, and library -- take a look inside

UK company money.co.uk is based out of a grade II-listed castle in Gloucestershire. The startup has given its headquarters a £3 million revamp and invested in a cinema, ice cave, and a “bored room.”

Staff working there get some enjoyable perks, including an all-expenses paid holiday each year and bonuses up to 45% of their salary.

Watch the video to see how their HQ has been transformed.

Produced by Claudia Romeo

