OMG! Check Out The Crazy Palace Built By A Chinese State-Owned Enterprise

Simone Foxman
harbin

Photo: ChinaSmack

Clearly someone has a LOT of money on their hands.Harbin Pharmaceuticals Group’s Sixth Pharmaceutical Plant published these photos of the plant on their website, which we found via chinaSMACK. Harbin is a state-owned enterprise.

The incredible opulence of the plant — which is being compared to Versailles — would seem to scream BUBBLE.

Ponder that while you check out the picture of Harbin’s Pharmaceutical’s palace plant.

