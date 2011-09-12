OMG! Check Out The Crazy Palace Built By A Chinese State-Owned Enterprise

Photo: ChinaSmack

Clearly someone has a LOT of money on their hands.Harbin Pharmaceuticals Group’s Sixth Pharmaceutical Plant published these photos of the plant on their website, which we found via chinaSMACK. Harbin is a state-owned enterprise.



The incredible opulence of the plant — which is being compared to Versailles — would seem to scream BUBBLE.

Ponder that while you check out the picture of Harbin’s Pharmaceutical’s palace plant.

