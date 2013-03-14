These Headphones Read Your Brainwaves And Pick Music For Your Mood

This post is part of the Roadmap To The Future Series. Roadmap To The Future explores innovative industry trends and breakthroughs in science, entertainment, and technology. This series is sponsored by Verizon.



Photo: Neurowear/Screenshot

At South by Southwest, Neurowear showed off a pair of headphones that play music based on your current mood. Mico detects your brainwaves to determine your mood, and then plays songs to match it via its iPhone app.

While music is playing, the side of the headphones indicate whether you’re focused, drowsy, or stressed out. Though, we could imagine that some people may not want to broadcast their mood.

The headphones are not yet available, as they’re still in the prototype stage, but you can see them in action below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

