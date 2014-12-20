9 Great Headphones And Sound Systems That Will Arrive By Christmas Eve

If you’re way behind on your holiday shopping, we recommend you take a good look at this list of headphones and sound systems.

No matter who you’re shopping for — whether it’s a close friend or that one-random-person-you’re-not-sure-what-to-get, they will surely appreciate a fun gift like this.

Best of all, everything on the list will get to you in time for Christmas.

Bose QuietComfort 25 Headphones

These headphones are the best option for noisy reduction. Additionally, they’re super lightweight and you can control them with a remote.

You can get them in white and black.

Rating: 4.5 Stars

Price: $US299.00









BeoPlay A2 (green)

Here’s a portable wireless speaker that producers a rich bass. Best of all, it will last for 24 hours on a single charge. Woot!

Our recommendation is this beautiful great colour, but it also comes in black and white.

Rating: 4.5 Stars

Price: $US399.00











If you’re looking for something slightly more compact, this speaker is for you. It connects directly to your home’s Wi-Fi- network and you then you can turn your phone or tablet into a remote control with the (free!) Sonos Controller app.

Rating: 4.5 Stars

Price: $US199.99 $US199.00









Sennheiser Urbanite XL Over-Ear Headphones (black)

If you’re looking for headphones made for bass, look no further. These are the best. The Sennheiser sound features a massive bass, smooth midrange, and an extended treble.

Rating: 4.5 Stars

Price: $US249.95 $US247.34









With this sound system, you can wirelessly connect to your home Wi-Fi to get internet radio, your library, or other music services like Spotify.

Plus you can customise zones for different music in different rooms.

Rating: 4.5 Stars

Price: $US399.00









Bowers & Wilkins Z2 Wireless Music System (Black)

Even though this system is on the smaller end, it’s pretty amazing that the sound will completely fill the room.

Rating: 4 Stars

Price: $US399.99 $US199.99









Polk Audio Omni S2 Wireless Speaker

Here’s another great wireless speaker option. If you need something really small, this is your best bet.

It comes in black and white.

Rating: 4.5 Stars

Price: $US179.95 $US149.00









V-MODA VAMP Verza Universal Headphone Amplifier, Battery Pack

Here a docking headphone amplifier that transforms you smartphone into a mobile hi-fi system.

And great news: it connects with Android, Apple, and computers.

Rating: 4.5

Price: $US600.00 $US599.98









Bose QuietComfort 20 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones

But if you’re not feeling the whole large headphone trend, here are a great option for small, in-your-ear noise cancelling headphones.

Rating: 4.5

Price: $US299.00









