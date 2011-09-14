THAT WAS FAST: Now The Dutch Are Denying Reports Of Inevitable Greek Default

Photo: Wikimedia

Update: Unbelievable, the report has already been rejected by the Dutch.The speed of rumour and rumour-denial right now in the markets is just bonkers.



Original post: Some headlines coming out, supposedly emanating from Dow Jones, but perhaps citing another report beyond that, indicate that the Dutch Finance Minister is giving up on Greece, and sees default as unavoidable.

It’s not clear what the original source is from, or whether this is based on something new, or just his sense or in what capacity the comment was made.

We’ll note that earlier Merkel was complaining about people making irresponsible comments, and unfortunately in Europe you have so many cooks in the kitchen, that you can’t help but have an endless stream of losee lips and leaks and mis-leaks and so on.

Anyway, stay tuned.

Also: ForexLive ponders the idea that perhaps the main reason Geithner is in Europe is because local leadership is desperate for someone who can put the fear of god in politicians about the enormity of a default.

