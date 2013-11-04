Heading to The Market, Nine Entertainment Expects To Be Valued At Almost $2.2 Billion

Getty / Cameron Spencer

Nine Entertainment could be valued at almost $2.2 billion when it floats on the stock exchange next month, according to its prospectus lodged with The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC).

Investors are expected to pay up to $2.05 and $2.35 a share, there will be 931 million shares on issue and Nine expects to raise between $643.4 million and $697.3 million.

Trading is expected to start December 6.

CEO David Gygnell says: “A listing on the ASX will help us to continue our strong momentum and consolidate our position as a leading FTA (free to air) TV network in Australia, maintain our strong industry position and expand the Nine Events business, and continue to grow Mi9 and our other digital media assets,” he said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.