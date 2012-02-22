Heading To SXSW? Here's A Foodie's Guide To Austin

Photo: Flickr/ghewgill
The South by Southwest Music Conference and Festival (SXSW) kicks off March 9 and in between the tech panels, music performances and films, a festival-goer needs to grab a bit to eat.Zagat helped us break down the best food scenes in Austin during the festival.
We give you the top choices for barbecue, food trucks, bars, and everything in between.
Food: 29
Decor: 16
Cost: $21
The cafeteria-style eatery actually closes when it runs out of food, but the restaurant is described as 'one of the best in Texas' by Zagat.
Food: 25
Decor: 24
Cost: $43
This joint has a downtown-modern feel, with a huge wrap-around bar. But there's no happy hour or reservations.
Food: 25
Decor: 17
Cost: $42
Fonda San Miguel is known for its Sunday buffet brunch; it's a perfect place to wind down after a busy weekend.
No scores available.
This eclectic-style restaurant is a new spot with lovely outdoor seating and seasonal cocktails.
Decor: 26
Cost: $61
Enjoy the a la carte tasting menu of this American restaurant.
Food: 23
Decor: 23
Cost: $41
This bungalow restaurant goes 'all-out' with its French inspiration and them. It's open until 1:30 a.m., making it a great spot for classy late-night dining.
