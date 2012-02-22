Heading To SXSW? Here's A Foodie's Guide To Austin

Photo: Flickr/ghewgill

The South by Southwest Music Conference and Festival (SXSW) kicks off March 9 and in between the tech panels, music performances and films, a festival-goer needs to grab a bit to eat.Zagat helped us break down the best food scenes in Austin during the festival.



We give you the top choices for barbecue, food trucks, bars, and everything in between.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.