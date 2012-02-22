Heading To SXSW? Here's A Foodie's Guide To Austin

Meredith Galante
girl pizza eating

Photo: Flickr/ghewgill

The South by Southwest Music Conference and Festival (SXSW) kicks off March 9 and in between the tech panels, music performances and films, a festival-goer needs to grab a bit to eat.Zagat helped us break down the best food scenes in Austin during the festival.

We give you the top choices for barbecue, food trucks, bars, and everything in between.

BARBECUE: Louie Mueller

206 W. Second St.

Food: 29

Decor: 16

Cost: $21

The cafeteria-style eatery actually closes when it runs out of food, but the restaurant is described as 'one of the best in Texas' by Zagat.

BAR SCENE: Second Bar

200 Congress Ave.

Food: 25

Decor: 24

Cost: $43

This joint has a downtown-modern feel, with a huge wrap-around bar. But there's no happy hour or reservations.

FOOD TRUCK: East Side King

1016 E. Sixth St.

Food: 26

Decor: 11

Cost: $12

Awesome Asian-inspired street food in East Austin.

ICONIC: Fonda San Miguel

2330 North Loop Blvd. W.

Food: 25

Decor: 17

Cost: $42

Fonda San Miguel is known for its Sunday buffet brunch; it's a perfect place to wind down after a busy weekend.

NEWCOMER: Contigo

2027 Anchor Ln.

No scores available.

This eclectic-style restaurant is a new spot with lovely outdoor seating and seasonal cocktails.

CELEB-SIGHTING: Driskill Grill

604 Brazos St.

Food: 25

Decor: 26

Cost: $61

Enjoy the a la carte tasting menu of this American restaurant.

PEOPLE-WATCHING: Justine's

4710 E. Fifth St.

Food: 23

Decor: 23

Cost: $41

This bungalow restaurant goes 'all-out' with its French inspiration and them. It's open until 1:30 a.m., making it a great spot for classy late-night dining.

